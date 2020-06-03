Vybz Kartel To Appear On Shatta Wale’s ‘Gift Of God’ Album

Jamaican Dancehall artiste Vybz Kartel will be featured on Shatta Wale’s next album titled ‘Gift Of God’. The multiple award-winning Ghanian Dancehall artiste said he also hopes to have Beyonce featured on the upcoming album.

Wale made the announcement during an interview with BBC’s Focus on Africa, where he said: “This is an album where I’m going to have a couple of collaborations. I create my own beat, mix, and master everything by myself. I’m going to do a few collaborations on it with Beyonce and Vybz Kartel. The Gift of God album is not going to be a local album but an international album”.

During that interview, he also added: “People know me to create albums with me alone. I play my beats; I mix and master everything myself. So, I am going to do a few collaborations with me and Beyonce and with me and Vybz Kartel.”

He also said that the album was styled with global appeal, and he expected it to do well on the charts.

This will the celebrated Ghanian artiste’s fourth album. His first three were; After the Storm released in 2016, Reign released in 2018 and Wonder Boy, which he released in 2019.

Wale, whose real name is Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jr. won Artiste of the Year at the 2015 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards for his best known single “Dancehall King”, and also received an honoree award on May 11 in 2018, alongside other well-known dancehall talents like Sizzla, Queen Ifrica, Chronixx, Jah Cure and Sean Paul.

We reported recently that he unfollowed everyone on his Instagram page except for Vybz Kartel. In fact, he refers to himself as the ‘Son of Gaza King’ on Instagram. “Oh, I am his firstborn. I follow him only on IG,” he said during an interview explaining his actions.

It should come as no surprise that he would want to include his mentor on this album as he’s been hooked on the genre since he was very young, being influenced by his father’s love of dancehall.

He’s also said before that he got into dancehall after spending time with his Jamaican family in the UK.

If he gets the collaborations that he wants for #GOG, the album will surely become popular with dancehall fans around the world.

Source: Dancehallmag