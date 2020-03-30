Vybz Kartel The Teacha Delivers A Lecture On ‘Red Eye Girl’ In New Video: Watch

Finally, dancehall legend Vybz Kartel has quenched the thirst of his long-awaited and dehydrated fans. His single Red Eye Girl is officially out and stirring a burst of excitement on his YouTube page. The view counts are coming in rapid succession, already accumulating way over 200k in under 24 hours.

From the look of things, it seems like many Jamaican bloggers got wind of the upcoming release as far back as three months ago, this only heightened the anticipation for the track. Now the wait is over and the official audio along with the vivid music video premiered Thursday March 26th on Kartel’s VEVO page.

Kartel flexes some soft, easy-going vocals on the harmonious Heart Less Riddim, to explain a tale of what it means to have a red eye girlfriend. Again the deejay demonstrates a unique talent of conveyance, simply validating his renowned title of ‘The Teacha’. The intro goes “sleep wid your friend man, dat wrong, gal a weh yuh come from? Don’t tell her you’re sorry, sorry, sorry … I’m gonna say a prayer for you, it may be your only reason to change, character low like di bottom of your shoes”.

The Worl’ Boss continues imparting more seasoned wisdom, reminiscent of an elder drawing the attention of his younglings. The underlining message of the track is to be aware of the ‘red eye girl’; she loves people’s things and is by far impartial to the type of ones belongings she takes. No matter how good of a friend she appears to be, she will betray you like no other, even sleeping with your man.

The music video is an exceptional portrayal of the theme of the track, kudos to Warrior Film for the movie like creation. Two female actors enthral audiences with a convincing performance to bring the characteristics of the red eye girl to life. The plot highlights popular locales in Montego Bay Jamaica, starting at the well-known hot spot, Pier One Bar & Grill even featuring its owner Jason Russell. Then explores the Mango Walk Country Club property along with a sports bar and beauty salon in the area.

This is another great production from Vybz Kartel; there is no slowing the prolific artiste. Even behind bars and under Coronavirus (COVID-19) quarantine, The Teacha is still unleashing hits after hits on a weekly basis without a hitch. The single Red Eye Girl was produced by Attomatic Records and Hapilos Digital Distribution, the official music video is out now, watch it below –

