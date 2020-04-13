Vybz Kartel Teams With TeeJay In New Mega Collab ‘Up Top Gaza’: Watch

When the Worl’ Boss shows up for the up and comers, all heads turn on the favoured chap. The talented and deserving dancehall artiste TeeJay seems to be the Teacha’s pet for this latest collab as he has demonstrated a perfect score in the challenging and competitive course of dancehall music.

Despite his recent controversy with Alkaline of late, the Up Top Boss has risen to extreme levels in music as he teams with the iconic Vybz Kartel for an exciting track Up Top Gaza. The official music video just dropped today April 10th and is currently streaming on VybzKartelRadio and TeejayOfficial VEVO pages with directorship credits to Wikid Media and production head Shabdon Records.

The track is heavily versed to reflect the implements of the title, Up Top and Gaza run the city. Unparalleled to the ordinary, they pull out in the Porshe, they don’t drive Chevys, in their pockets you’ll find pounds not pennies, after all cocktailing Remy and Henny is no measly expending, as stated by the Up Top Boss in the first phase of the song.

The lyrical powerhouse, Kartel then drops some tongue twisting rhymes detailing in the third person a description of the Worl’ Boss. Who is he? … A monotheistic figure having many Mona Lisa’s from all over (the Trini, Yankee, Puerto Rican…) his alliance still showing allegiance, regarded as a giant, a teacher (“ Waterhouse him train dem”). He continues to run the place despite the struggles he faces – he is the Worl’ Boss, Vybz Kartel. Listen for more interesting verses from the two in the official music video below-

The fetching scenes in the video, even though absent of the Worl’ Boss, display glimpses of various locays in Kingston city’s uptown and downtown areas with the involvement of community members and several features of the Gaza VP, Sikka Rymes. Teejay flosses his attractive image surrounded by lots of body bangin ladies while he demonstrates the boss that he is.

In just 2 hours the video has already racked up over 60k views and left a mass of fans in overwhelmed glee. “ Kartel has mastered his craft he is the only artist i seee can flow left the riddim tpc…..pullup kartel 1st verse ” and “yooooo this is really hard hard harddddddd can’t even lie tee jay underrated , kartel the general yuh done know”, are just a few of the fan’s feedback to have scratched the surface of the mountainous stack of approving comments under the YouTube feature of the video.

Watch Vybz Kartel x TeeJay’s Up Top Gaza below.

Source: Dancehallmag