Vybz Kartel & Sikka Rymes Show Off Their Soul Singing Chops In New Track ‘Incredible’: Listen

It looks like the Gaza men are in the mood for love; dancehall artistes Vybz Kartel and Sikka Rymes have teamed up for a tender sounding love song on the single Incredible. The official audio released today March 13th on VybzKartel Radio via YouTube on the Incredible Riddim. The track was produced by TJ Records and distributed by Zojak World Wide.

Kartel starts the soft sounding ballad professing his affection and letting his love know that she is simply ‘incredible’. He sings lyrics like “I wanna treat you so well, standing in the light you’re perfect, ooh that smile, love your style, it’s so easy fi love you, how many hearts have you broken? Still I take my chances, ‘cause that’s what love is” .

Sikka then comes in with his verses, singing “Girl tings don’t change us, you colorful like the rainbow, if loving you girl is a crime, me nu mind put on the handcuff. Yuh pretty smile outrageous and yuh loving contagious, so when you tell me love me, it wasn’t for the hype tru me famous. Girl you so different, so me have tell the world about… “.

The deejays put on their best voices to set the mood and deliver the vibe for the song. The lyrics are sure components of a certified love song and their union makes a great collab.

The Gaza fans are indeed diehard followers, it has been less than 24 hours of the song release and the view counts have summed up to over 110k already and steadily increasing every few minutes.

The comments are also loading in and as expected everyone loves the new acoustics. One fan said “This Man A Lead fi #2020 thank God I was born in this era, this man deserves more than what he deserves if you know what I mean” and another said, “If Vybz Kartel doesn’t crowd ” alt=”” aria-hidden=”true” /> king of dancehall am done Listening every other dancehall artist ” alt=”” aria-hidden=”true” /> ” alt=”” aria-hidden=”true” /> ” alt=”” aria-hidden=”true” /> ”. Also, “This song is incredible.. Kenyan boy over yuh so. Turn this blue if you think Kartel is the best… Not even coronavirus can finish the teacher.”

Listen to the official audio for Incredible below:

Source: Dancehallmag