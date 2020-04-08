Vybz Kartel Shares Details On New Album, ‘Of Dons & Divas’

It seems nothing can keep dancehall’s Worl’ Boss down. Vybz Kartel, who recently had his appeal for freedom denied, has shared details of a new album called ‘Of Dons & Divas‘.

The feature-packed album is expected to be released in June 2020 and will include 14 tracks.

He made the announcement using Instagram and even gives the full break down of who appears on the album as well as a full listing of songs. Some big names have joined him like long time friend and fellow dancehall monarch Spice, GAZA VP Sikka Rymes, 6ixx boss Squash, and the Up Top boss TeeJay. A preview of the title track Of Dons & Divas featuring Daniiboo was released in February this year.

The album, which is sure to dominate the charts as fans continue to support the incarcerated artiste. The full tracklist for Of Dons & Divas is as follows:

DIVAS

1. Nice tingz.

2. Say A Praya

3. No Prison

4. PrettyButterFly ft @lisa_hyper

5. Love Thing Solved ft @sikka_rymes

6. It Was Heaven

7. Cute Rider

DONS

8.Big Bizniz ft @uptopboss_official

9. Of Dons & Divas ft @adaniiboo

10. State’s Evidence

11. Jump pon di beat ft @squash6iixboss & @likklevybz.utg

12. Militant Coup ft @likkleaddi.utg @likklevybz.utg @gaza_slimatic

13. WorlBoss ft @lisamercedez

14. Pon di line ft @spiceofficial

Kartel made the revelation just eight hours ago and the post already has over 13, 000 likes, a small indicator of how many fans can’t get enough of the artiste’s musical talents. One fan was so excited that they said Kartel must be from a different planet: “How can one man continuously exceed expectations? I need answers. Some extraterrestrial type shit. Im excited to hear this masterpiece.”

Of Dons & Divas – Vybz Kartel

Another fan said urged him to drop the album soon: “Hurry & Drop It Deh”, while another fan was simply in awe of the Kartel’s work ethic: “Do u know how much song u done 1000million dancehall greatest”, and another fan added that were not surprised by his work ethic because he never lets down the GAZA Nation: “Gaza one don never disappointed we ears with music.”

Of the over 900 comments, most are the fire emoji, showing that his fans are hyped about the new album.

Kartel who will have to continue serving his sentence for the 2011 killing of his associate, Clive ‘Lizard Williams recently called on his fans to stay strong as he continues to fight the justice system. His attorney, Tom Tavares-Finson, has already said that he will be taking the matter all the way to the United Kingdom Privy Council.

The album may be his show of appreciation to his fans for their support. On his Instagram page following the appeal he posted: “#GAZANATION don’t get weary! Guess it’s time for a trip….you coming?! #boastyslaves #corruptionprosecutor & #crossespolice deleted! Loading #truejustice #privycouncil #uk ,” he posted.

This will be Kartel’s 15th album and the artiste has well over 600 songs and has been keeping his fans happy from behind bars, since his incarceration. His last album, To Tanesha was only released in January this year and made it onto the top Billboard charts for current albums in the Hip-Hop category.

The Dancehall world will surely be set abuzz as the Gaza Nation awaits the official release of the songs on the album.

Source: Dancehallmag