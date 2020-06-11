Vybz Kartel Says ‘Of Dons & Divas’ “Has More Features Than An iPhone 20”

Ever the lyricist Vybz Kartel has described his upcoming album as one that “has more features than an iPhone 20.” Kartel made the clever declaration through a press release that his team issued today June 10th.

The release also stated that the Worl’ Boss has been working tirelessly on the project to ensure a “Grammy nod”.

“Dancehall artiste Vybz Kartel has wasted no time with reeling out new hits, with his brand new album “Of Dons and Divas”. Produced by Short Boss Muzik/ Vybz Kartel Muzik, the album is slated for a June 26 release.”

Kartel also explained why he chose the name Of Dons & Divas and said it was mainly because he wanted the reflect the star-studded nature of the album. “The title of the album “Of Dons and Divas” is representative of the all-star cast that the album has, including myself.”

Some of the featured artistes include Gaza loyalist Sikka Rymes, Lisa Hyper, TeeJay, Skillibeng, Daddy1, and Slimatic. He’s also using the album to showcase his young sons’ talents as both Likke Vybz and Likkle Addi will have places on the 16 track project.

The inclusion of young artistes was deliberate as Kartel explained that he wanted to show the talent of the younger generation and that the music was in good hands.

“I specifically chose new generation artistes. I am the oldest of the ensemble. Vybz Kartel has always been in tune with the kids so as a treat, I decided to bombard the city with some “new” clear weapons,” he further added. He also shared that he returned to his dancehall roots in this album and diverted from the use of Hip Hop and R&B beats.

“Following the January released “To Tanesha” album which was more centered around Hip Hop and R&B sounds, “Of Dons and Divas” brings the focus back to Dancehall music.”

Kartel also said that he focused more on the music aspect of this album and chose to provide guidance, explaining that he took more of a deejay role on this one.

“There’s me in my usual element but what I did on this album is a lot more “deejaying” than “singing”, compared to my last project, “lyrics galore as usual delivered on some uptempo tracks as well as a few ‘cool and deadlys.’”

As with many Kartel albums, the creativity level is expected to be excellent. He hinted in the press release that he’s included an ode to 80s music.

“A nod to the music of the 80s which he grew up on, the album also celebrates the Dons and the hot girls (now called Divas); each of the album’s 16 tracks is classified under its respective category,” the release further stated.

The album is also expected to dominate the charts as some of the industry’s top producers have added their names to the project. They include Jay-Crazie, and Ricardo “Red Boom Reid”.

JonFX is also listed among the producer credits and he recently shared his views on why the album could potentially earn Kartel his first Grammy nod or win.

“This album is pure ‘vybz’! High energy tracks with lyrics galore. This album will be a refreshing and welcomed project for my fans, you will not be bored once you press play on this Dancehall Gem. The fans will definitely get their time and money’s worth, plus some,” Kartel confidently stated.

The release further states that the album is timely as Kartel is still celebrating the success of Fever which has been certified gold.

“A timely nod to his musical successes, Vybz Kartel is currently celebrating the achievements of his 2016 smash hit “Fever” which has been certified Gold by the RIAA, having sold over 500,000 copies. The track was featured on one of the singer’s most successful albums, “King of the Dancehall”, which peaked at number 2 on the US Billboard Reggae Charts.”

Vybz Kartel has been releasing music since 2002, and has been consistently delivering top hits since his 2003 album “Up 2 Di Time.” However, this highly anticipated album is expected to be very different from anything that he’s put out before.

“The fact that I keep evolving, that’s what makes this album better. I keep growing because I never forget that I am a student of the music; not the music industry but the music. So with my humility towards and my respect for this genre, this is the best Kartel ever because I keep getting better,” he expressed.

Here’s the tracklist:

Nice Tingz (Intro) [Divas]

Nice Tingz [Divas]

Cute Rider [Divas]

Bad Gyal (feat. Skillibeng, Jucee Froot & Tommy Lee) [Divas]

Say A Praya [Divas]

No Prison [Divas]

Pretty Butterfly (feat. Lisa Hyper) [Divas]

Love Things Solved (feat. Sikka Rymes) [Divas]

It Was Heaven [Divas]

Presidential (feat. Sikka Rymes & Daddy1) [Dons]

State Evidence (feat. Lisa Mercedes) [Dons]

Militant Coup (feat. Likkle Vybz, Slimatic & Likkle Addi) [Dons]

Depend On You (feat. Sikka Rymes) [Dons]

Worldboss (feat. Lisa Mercedes & Redboom) [Dons]

Dons & Divas (feat. Danii Boo) [Dons]

Big Bizniz (feat. TeeJay) [Dons]

Jump On The Beat (feat. Likkle Vybz & Squash) [Dons]

The album which will be distributed by Zojak World Wide, was made available for preorders on May 22. On June 26 it will be available for purchase and streaming on platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music, Google Play Music, and Tidal.

