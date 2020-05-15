Vybz Kartel Says Lil Wayne Is Favorite Rapper Alive, Tupac Still Favorite Of All Time

Fresh off his audacious challenge to Eminem five days ago, dancehall artiste Vybz Kartel has declared Lil Wayne his favorite rapper alive, while late rapper Tupac Shakur is still his favorite of all time.

Eminem was a guest on Lil Wayne’s Young Money Radio show on Apple Music this week and both American rappers spoke about how difficult it is to write new music because of the extent of their catalog. As a result of this, they both said that they use Google to ensure that they are not repeating lyrics and verses from other hits.

In reaction to the revelation, Kartel took to Instagram, in a post a few days ago, to claim that he “is Google” and to reissue his challenge to Eminem while declaring Lil Wayne his favorite rapper alive. “@eminem i AM google! Jamaica weh you say??? #monster vs #alien (bigup my favorite rapper alive btw @liltunechi)”, he said in the post which again tagged several entertainers, radio stations and producers.

Kartel may believe he “is Google” because of his immense collection of tracks and lyrics, which is still growing at a break neck pace despite his incarceration. He’s expected to drop his 15th album in June.

In another post, Kartel would clarify that his favorite rapper of all time is actually Tupac Shakur, while Lil Wayne is his favorite rapper still breathing.

Kartel’s music and image have been influenced by both of his favorite American rappers. “To me, Tupac is my number one. Not only for music but for his lifestyle and what he represents, how his music focused on the culture of black America. Who do you think got people here doin’ all kinda tattoos and sh-t? And he sang “Dear Mama”… Jamaican DJs always have tribute songs to mama”, Kartel told XLR8R in 2006.

During his iconic lecture to the University of the West Indies dubbed Pretty Like A Colouring Book – My Life, My Art in 2011, Di Teacha explained that his love for tattoos was grounded with his fascination with Tupac. “I see myself as a living breathing canvas and my tattoos represent milestones in my life, and are another form of expression. Each tells a different story that shows my interior,” he said.

Like Tupac, Lil Wayne is also similarly tattooed and widely regarded as one of the most influential hip hop artistes of his generation. #IfItWasn’tForLilWayne, we may not have had Drake, Nicki Minaj, Kendrick Lamar, Lil Uzi Vert and many other rap stars today. Kartel has undoubtedly inspired many of the dancehall’s third generation artistes. He puts the number at “90%” in his recently released single, Run Dancehall.

Meanwhile, GAZA fans remain hyped for what would be an epic face off with Eminem. “What a clash that would be. I would quit work just for this,” one fan excitedly commented. Eminem has not responded to the challenge.

Another fan chimed in that Kartel was even beyond Google: “You past Google me general fine a next name”. Both posts combined have a total of close to one hundred thousand likes already.

Source: Dancehallmag