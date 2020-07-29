Vybz Kartel & Renee 6:30 Share New Video For ‘Sometimes Love Dies’: Watch

Up and coming artiste Renee 6:30 and Dancehall veteran Vybz Kartel have released the music video for their single Sometimes Love Dies.

The video features Renee 6:30 herself and two love interests to tell a tale about being unable to move on from a relationship even when both parties have fallen out of love with each other. Renee tells her new love interest that she can’t pursue anything serious with him because she is reluctant to leave her relationship even though it’s dead. The video mostly focuses on the relationship with Renee 6:30 and the man she is having difficulty ending the relationship with.

Sometimes Love Dies was released four months ago and Renee expressed her excitement surrounding her collaboration with Vybz Kartel during an interview with the STAR.

“Oh my God, I still can’t believe I’m on a track with Vybz Kartel. It surprises me ’til this day. He’s always shown me love on Instagram, but he expresses through mutual contacts that when he heard my song, Fornication, that’s when he recognised my vocal talent. Everything else after that is history, as they say. It’s brought us to this point where we now have a track together,” she said.

In the same article, she talks about how optimistic she is about her career in the music industry. Renee 6:30 says: “I told them to look out for a lot of great work from Renee 6:30. Things they were not gonna expect from me, they’re gonna get”.

Renee 6:30, who used to be a dancer, entered the artiste side of dancehall about a year ago. She has released songs such as Ligament with Charly Black and Gage, and My Body which racked up almost two million views on YouTube.

Watch the official video for Sometimes Love Dies below.

Source: Dancehallmag