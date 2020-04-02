Vybz Kartel Remains Upbeat About Pending Appeal

The Worl Boss is not letting any sanctions get in the way of him being optimistic about his pending appeal. In fact, Vybz Kartel, whose real name is Adija Palmer, has declared that he is hopeful about his release and continues to remain upbeat.

He made the disclosure through his second in command Sikka Rymes. Kartel’s cell was recently searched after the artiste allegedly appeared on Rvssian’s Live Instagram feed. A cell phone was seized by the authorities.

Sikka Rhymes, whose real name is Javian Chambers, spoke with the Jamaica Star and shared that Kartel continues to be resilient in the face of his current adversities.

“I am not a robot, but mi nuh rule by emotion. I never bow to anyone or anything, not even stress,” he said. “As always, I keep myself occupied by doing productive stuff. Reading and writing cure any boredom.”

Dancehall fans around the world continue to wait to see the outcome of Vybz Kartel’s appeal to have his murder charge overturned so that he can become a free man. Ever since his sentencing on April 3rd, 2014, Kartel’s fans, popularly known as the Gaza Nation, have advocated for his release.

Kartel, along with Shawn Campbell, Kahira Jones, and Andre St John were convicted in 2014 for the 2011 murder of Clive ‘Lizard’ Williams. They are all serving life sentences.

Kartel also shared with Rymes that he’s found new levels to being patient and doesn’t intend to let any stress, especially awaiting the outcome of the appeal get him down.

“I’ve been here for eight years waiting, therefore, impatience is not an option or an emotion that can serve me any good. In any case, I already know how Jamaica’s system operates … at its own pace.”

Despite facing possible sanctions, like isolation, Kartel added: “”I feel very upbeat about the case. Weak evidence, fabricated evidence and prosecutorial misconduct aside, there is absolutely nothing to worry about in law. I’m 100 per cent sure I should be set free. Legally, there is very little to be concerned about. But put the ‘Kartel factor’ in the mix and everything gets complicated.”

Much of Kartel’s fate rests with the Court of Appeal, who last December said that a ruling would be handed down shortly. However, to date there has been no new information on the matter except a letter to his lawyers that stated that the appeal was at an “advanced stage” of preparing the judgment.

Kartel is so confident about the justice system ruling in his favor that he’s already making plans about what to do with his life when he’s released.

“Anything I’m doing, it won’t be from here. Mi a try mi luck elsewhere and, in any event, weh else is there to do? Stan up inna dance an fight fi space wid upcoming artiste?” he questioned. “No! What is life without growth? Man affi branch out and lef space fi di youth dem. Plus a full time now Babylon find another scapegoat. Mek dem find smaddy else blame! Mi gone.”

Rymes, who has recovered from a shooting last year, posted a short video clip on his Instagram account two days ago, revealing that he and Kartel will be doing a collaboration soon.

Source: Dancehallmag