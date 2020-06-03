Vybz Kartel Receives His RIAA Gold Plaque For ‘Fever’

Dancehall artiste Vybz Kartel yesterday showed off his latest accolade, a Gold Certification Plaque from the RIAA for his hit single, Fever.

As Kartel prepares for the upcoming release of his album Of Dons & Divas, which he believes will earn him his first Grammy, he took to Instagram on June 1 to share news of the arrival of the Gold Record.

He posted this caption on Instagram: “Just opened my Gmail to this #goldplaque,” before tagging a number of people, some of whom will appear on the upcoming album.

A Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) designation of Gold means at least 500,000 units have been sold. Fever received the certification earlier this year in February, but it appears that the actual award was sent to a Kartel representative recently, and he received pictures of it via email yesterday.

Fever, which was produced by Linton “TJ” White, was released by the incarcerated deejay in June 2016 on his King Of The Dancehall Album.

The song has been viewed over 43 million times on YouTube, and it peaked at number 2 on the Billboard Reggae Albums Charts upon its release back in 2016.

Vybz Kartel joins an elite rank of dancehall artistes who have achieved this goal. Sean Paul, Shabba Ranks, Buju Banton, Kranium, and Mad Cobra are probably the most recognized names on that list.

Kartel’s romping partner Spice, former protege Popcaan and Lisa Mercedez were among the first to congratulate the Gaza King. Gaza fans also expressed their joy and excitement for the deejay like this one who said: “Congrats mi #G hard work and dedication work never stop more left to come mi ago post this rite now. Gaza.”

One fan marveled at the fact that Kartel was able to achieve such a monumental accolade behind bars while there were rappers in the US who couldn’t say that they’ve accomplished the same. That fan commented: “U got rappers in the game for 20 years that never get to see that plaque, congratulations boss nuff bwoy must jealous” and this fan from Kenya also shared in the excitement, he said: “Congratulations. you deserve it Teacha. #Freeworldboss from Kenya.”

