Vybz Kartel Previews ‘Glockzilla’ Freestyle In Another Challenge To Eminem For A Rap Battle

Dancehall king Vybz Kartel is not resting on his laurels, especially where it concerns challenging the rap great, Eminem. He has again issued a challenge to the fastest rapper alive, this time by previewing a freestyle titled Glockzilla on Eminem’s Godzilla riddim.

He posted two short clips on Instagram, where he can be heard delivering verses with incredible speed, so much so that it’s difficult even to understand what he’s saying. Listen to the Glockzilla previews below.

Eminem had been a guest on Lil Wayne’s Young Money Radio show on Apple Music, earlier this month, where both rappers revealed that they had to use Google to ensure that they were not repeating lyrics and verses from other hits. Kartel took notice of the rappers’ boasting about their massive catalogs and first issued the audacious challenge to Eminem on May 9. The incarcerated dancehall artiste also declared that Lil Wayne was his favorite rapper alive, while late rapper Tupac Shakur was still his favorite of all time.

Lil Wayne, Vybz Kartel, Tupac (from left to right)

Kartel is always looking for ways to make his music more global, and this is another of his attempts to get his music out there.

In today’s clips, his flow is much quicker, and it seems that he’s been honing his skills preparing for an answer from Slim Shady or any rapper in the US that might want to accept the challenge as he also tags Busta Rhymes, Cardi B, and Lil Wayne.

He captioned one clip: “A Likkle longer piece…peace! #glockzilla #glockzilla freestyle,” before tagging several people including Lisa Mercedez and Tommy Lee Sparta, who are among several artistes appearing on his upcoming album, Of Dons & Divas.

Eminem’s Godzilla was released on January 31, 2020, and was the first song to feature the late American rapper Juice Wrld since his death in December 2019.

Eminem’s third verse on Godzilla holds the record for the fastest rap verse, at 10.65 syllables per second or 224 words in 30 seconds.

Godzilla appeared on Eminem’s Music to Be Murdered By album and peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The Gaza family immediately supported the posts and stated that they were ready for the war. One fan said: “Dammmmmnnnnnnnn 0-100 real quick ,” and another added: “vybz kartel the lyricist vocabulary physicist rapping from dca 767 .” This fan was eager for Eminem to accept the challenge, they posted: “@vybzkartel mi fada ah weh @eminem ah wait pon fi u tek him crown an lock hip hop.”

Other fans, who hailed from all parts of the globe, simply put the fire emoji to show their support of the blistering fast rap.

Vybz Kartel continues to impress with his work ethic from behind bars as he continues to hype fans for the upcoming release of his latest album.

