Vybz Kartel Net Worth 2020: How Much Is The Dancehall Legend Making This Year?

When it comes to the world of dancehall, few — if any — artists have had the impact as the legendary Vybz Kartel. The man born Adidja Azim Palmer in Kingston, Jamaica, has single-handedly changed the sound, face, and space of dancehall, and he’s arguably the most popular dancehall artist in the world.

The question is, of course: what is Vybz Kartel’s net worth in 2020? How much money did the dancehall king make this year, so far? Let’s take a look at what we know.

Vybz Kartel’s Net Worth 2020

As of March 20, 2020, Vybz Kartel’s net worth is $2 million USD. He has made this money from his various business ventures. In addition to the royalties he’s collected from his songs, Vybz Kartel is also a businessman and entrepreneur, and an author. He has investments in other businesses outside of the music business, including a brand of rum, a brand of condoms, a brand of shoes, and a brand of cake soap. He also created the reality show, “Teacha’s Pet,” and his autobiography was recently added to the Princeton University collection.

Despite the fact that Vybz Kartel has had a series of legal problems, he still remains committed to releasing new music and engaging in new ventures. Recently, Vybz Kartel teamed up with his cousin, Sikka Rymes, for a new song called “Heavy Weight,” and you can take a listen to the song here.

Vybz Kartel’s Legal Troubles

Despite his legendary status in dancehall, Vybz Kartel is not without his controversies – the most infamous of which are court-related.

On September 29, 2011, Vybz Kartel experienced his first round of legal trouble when he was arrested for marijuana possession. After this arrest, he was subsequently charged with the murder of Barrington Burton, as well as illegal possession of a firearm, and conspiracy.

It was while he was sitting in prison, awaiting trial for the murder of Barrington Burton, that he wrote his book The Voice of the Jamaican Ghetto: Incarcerated but not Silenced. The book was recently added to the Princeton University library collection, as well.

Eventually, Vybz Kartel was granted bail for Barrington Burton’s murder, but he was not in the clear. He was also charged with the murder of another associate of his, Clive “Lizard” Williams.

Vybz Kartel was found not guilty of the murder of Barrington Burton on July 24, 2013. However, he would still have to stand trial for the murder of Clive “Lizard” Williams. The trial began on November 18th, 2013 and on March 13th, 2014, he was found guilty by an eleven jury-member (10-1) of the murder. The trial was considered the longest trial in Jamaica’s history.

After Vybz Kartel was found guilty of murder, he was sentenced to life in prison. However, he is eligible for parole after 35 years, according to the judge in the trial.

Several campaigns have sprung up hoping that Vybz Kartel could be freed from jail sooner than the 35 years, but so far, they’ve been unsuccessful. His appeal is still pending a judgement.

Fortunately, the dancehall community supports Vybz Kartel regardless, as evidenced by Vybz Kartel’s net worth.

