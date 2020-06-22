Vybz Kartel Drops New Video For First Single Off ‘Of Dons & Divas’, “Cute Rider”

Let the Vybz Begin!

First, to be released from his Of Dons & Divas album is Vybz Kartel’s description of a sensual ride in song, entitled ‘Cute Rider’. Perhaps from the place of detention, the Worl’ Boss has penned what fans are calling a legendary product.

As expected, the Cute Rider track, released on June 18, 2020, in less than 24 hours has amassed over 66,000 views on YouTube.

In a press release today, Kartel says he’s “giving fans a whiff of what is to come with the release of the flavorsome delivery, Cute Rider.” The track boasts a reggaeton flair, and is produced by JonFX and mixed by Grammy award-winning engineer Jimmy Douglass.

This track speaks specifically to the ladies who are owners of their man’s long-term attention. The Yuh Love artiste professes his gratitude for her loyalty and exquisite performance in coitus, assuring that while he is prone to straying, she is the one he wants to ride.

In vibrant appreciation, he further comforts her in the fact that her possessions are more significant and long term whereas the other ladies are only temporary. With assets to show, ring on the finger and the perpetual request for the ride, taking this man is a mission impossible for others.

Shot on location in downtown Kingston, the ladies contort to the effervescent beats of the new release from the Worl’ Boss. Clad in brilliant colors and sexually provoking outfits, the ladies take center stage in this video putting the motion to the instructions from the Fever deejay. With their erogenous antics, they have stopped traffic in one of the busiest intersections in downtown Kingston, whilst mesmerizing a few optimistic voyeurs.

Yes, Di Teecha has paused to reminisce in versatility the satisfaction that a good woman brings. But, truth be told, of his plethora of songs, never before have we heard Vybz Kartel described a ride as cute. Like wearing a properly fit pair of shoes, he makes no mistake in stating the matrimonial place of the man tied by one with a ride so cute.

Watch Cute Rider below.

Source: Dancehallmag