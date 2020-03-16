Vybz Kartel Debuts Video For ‘Thickiana’ And Fans Are Loving It: Watch

The Worl Boss is at it again. This time with a raunchy new lyric video for his latest Dancehall track Thickiana which debuted YouTube today (March 13th). Watch the visuals below.

Even from behind bars Vybz Kartel, whose real name is Adija Palmer, is able to capture audiences, considering only his voice appears in the video. He gets straight to point of the song as the video opens with a “thick” model in an alluring two piece bikini. She proceeds to go into a dance routine that is definitely NSFW.

The song which was produced by Romeich Entertainment, uses an upbeat, classic Dancehall beat which perfectly showcases the artistes unique ability for riding rhythms and delivering engrossing lyrics.

Romeich Entertainment star, Shenseea shared a clip of the video on her Instagram today giving a shout-out to the talented dancer featured in the video, Toni O’Meally. (@happyfeet_tg )

Toni perfectly captures Kartel’s mood in the song as she continues to dance provocatively in various scenes including a river. As one line says, she definitely “shake it like a dice!” Her skill is also obvious as it’s not just lewd dancing but her movements are well choreographed to the song.

Kartel’s word play is also very evident and it seems his skills are as sharp as ever. It’s destined to be trending for quite a while as it is reminiscent of the Kartel’s early hit making work.

The video, which premiered a few hours ago, already has tens of thousands of views. And of course, the fans are excited about it with so far over 7000 likes and more than 600 comments, most in amazement at the genius of the Worl’ Boss.

One exited fan wrote, “WHO LOVE VYBZ KARTEL DROP A LIKE SONG BAD ENUH,” while another fan, said: “Man this man so lyrical I’ve never heard music like this from anyone else and another fan added: “Baddest artist on planet Earth memba that.”

One fan marveled at the artistes power to move fans and said: “Over 3 thousand likes in just 25 minutes….legenndddddd,” while another fan shared similar feelings and said: “Who seh dis man a nuh jus d baddest artiste inna Jamaica… dis man a d baddest artiste inna d world and another fan said: “Hold on,,,I had to pause this for a second,,,this song deserves the #BIGSPEAKERS!!!.”

The only complaint that fans seemed to have was that they found the track was too short and they wanted to hear more of Kartel’s unique wordplay. As always Kartel’s fans praised the artiste for delivering a banger of a Dancehall track.

Source: Dancehallmag