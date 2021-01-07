Vybz Kartel celebrates his 45th birthday with Album Release

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Vybz Kartel is releasing another album tomorrow (Fri).

The incarcerated deejay who is celebrating his 45th birthday today, took to Instagram on Wednesday to promote the album, with a snippet of an upcoming track. He captioned the post, “this friday 1.8.21.” tagging all the artists who made an appearance.

The deejay first announced the new project about a month ago when he revealed the album cover on Instagram.

The family affair as the name implies touts Kartel, his longtime partner Shorty and their three sons as “dancehall royalty.”

In January 2020, Vybz Kartel released his album ‘To Tanesha’ which was an ode to Shorty as well.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Related Posts

Recent Posts

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....