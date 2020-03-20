Vybz Kartel And Sikka Rymes Collab Again For New Song ‘Heavy Weight’: Listen

Dancehall artiste Vybz Kartel and his protoje Sikka Rymes are back with another ode to voluptuous ladies in a new single titled ‘Heavy Weight‘. Listen to the track below.

Heavy Weight, released today on the Worl’ Boss’ YouTube channel, is produced by One Don Records. The quick, under 3 minute track rides an upbeat rhythm that delivers highly descriptive lyrics.

Like Kartel’s recent video for Thickiana, Heavy Weight very obviously exalts and shows appreciation for females of a certain type. Kartel makes it clear as he sings, “Heavy weight gyal: Broad hip big breast big bottom.”

Sikka seemlessly takes over the chorus with some catchy lyrics, “Baby see di bed pop dung, Love when you boom boom dat dung…” The young artiste, who was injured in a shooting last year, is clearly learning and improving his talents under the tutelage of his incarcerated mentor.

This is the second collab from the two Gaza artistes in less than a week, following the release their soft sounding ballad “Incredible“.

The video, which premiered only a few hours ago, attracted over 900 comments from fans. “Kartel a one a the hardest working artist me know … that’s why dem nuh ina u league.. is like the man nuh sleep.. #king a dancehall”, said one.

Another fan noted the release of Sometimes Love Dies from the prolific artiste, which featured Renee Six Thirty, less than 24 hours ago. “Two bangers in one day. Swear,i am smiling and overjoyed af as i am getting ready to quarantine myself and soak in to the worlboss new music Kartel is free while the rest of the dancehall scheme is imprisoned,” the fan said.

Source: Dancehallmag