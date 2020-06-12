Vybz Kartel Again Accuses Shenseea Of Stealing ‘Loodi’

Dancehall artiste Vybz Kartel was at it again, yesterday poking insult at the ShengYeng princess Shenseea. In a now-deleted post, Kartel again accused Shenseea of stealing the infamous track, Loodi, that was released in 2017.

The incarcerated deejay has been doing the most and stirring controversy online of late, from calling out up-and-comer dancehall artiste Intence for ‘buying trending’ on YouTube to challenging a lyrical showdown with American Rapper Eminem, there doesn’t seem to be limits to whom he decides to pick on.

This week the Sociopath deejay started a virtual award ceremony on his Instagram page, more so asking fans to vote on a select line-up of nominees. The sections were for Best Music Producers on his tracks, Best Kartel Collab (Female), and Best GAZA Collab (Male) each of which had a collage of photos with the nominees.

The next award category was a little different, as it only had one awardee and winner for the title of Best Stolen Song (Female): Loodi. Kartel also included a side-by-side photo of himself and Shenseea.

Apparently regretting the post, he quickly deleted it, further adding what appeared to be the winners for the other categories: a dance video clip of his single Fever with the hashtag TJ Records, and snippets for his music videos Ramping Shop with Spice and Clarks with Popcaan and Gaza Slim.

The Instagram post-and-delete didn’t go unnoticed by fans and neither by Shenseea.

The Blessed singer reposted a fan’s screenshot of Kartel’s claim, on her Snapchat that was captioned, “HMID – Vybz Kartel came through with the post and delete?”

With no remark or comeback, it seems the dancehall singer is unbothered by the Worl’ Boss’s accusation but just wanted everyone, him included, to know that she saw the post.

The controversial Loodi collab has been in and out of the news since the release. The initial single recorded Shenseea featuring Vybz Kartel and debuted in October 2016. Kartel then dropped the ‘original’ version on April 2017 with a public statement that it wasn’t meant to be a collaboration. This, of course, sparked rumors that Shenseea stole ownership, and GAZA fans also criticized her for initially taking credit.

Producer for the single Elvis Redwood of So Unique Records, however, cleared up those accusations and said that it was his decision to voice Shenseea on the track.

Redwood uploaded a video online during all the fuss and stated, “The song was never a collaboration, and everyone involved knew it wasn’t. Me neva, eva in the past need Kartel permission to put anyone in a song. Mi just know the dos and the don’ts, and I always do the dos.”

Romeich Major, Shenseea’s manager, would later corroborate Redwood’s assertions. Speaking with Onstage TV, he stated that the producer approached him looking for a female talent to collaborate with Kartel on the track and decided on his new artiste at the time Shenseea.

Romeich also cleared up rumors that they publicized taking any type of credit for the track, “At no time did I tell anybody that we write we own song, we flip it in a female version because the song was done as a man.”

Shenseea obviously knows there was no wrongdoing on her part. She has also never denied the impact the Worl’ Boss has had on her career.

Source: Dancehallmag