Vollman Hibbert Missing, from St Catherine

Eighty-seven-year-old Vollman Hibbert, farmer of York Street, Linstead, St. Catherine has been missing since Thursday, January 20.

He is of dark complexion, medium build and about 165 centimetres (5feet 5inches) tall.

Reports from the Linstead Police Station are that Hibbert was last seen at home wearing a green and white shirt and a white short pants. He has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Vollmon Hibbert is being asked to contact the Linstead Police Station at (876) 985-2285, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.