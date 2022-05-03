Vogue Honors Pregnant Rihanna at Met Gala 2022 with Goddess Marble Statue

Despite the fact that Rihanna was unable to attend the Met Gala in 2022, Vogue made sure that the pregnant singer was nonetheless present at the museum.

Rihanna managed to be a striking figure in the building despite not attending the Met Gala in 2022.

Regardless of the fact that Rihanna, who is presently expecting her first child with A$AP Rocky, is normally a glamorous regular at the yearly event, she was not in attendance this year. Vogue, the magazine behind fashion’s biggest night, made sure to celebrate the elegant singer in the finest manner possible: by constructing a stunning marble statue to be displayed at the Metropolitan Museum of Art where the Met Gala is held.

The goddess replica of RiRi, which is now housed among the Museum’s collection of Greek and Roman art, is based on her cover photo for Vogue’s May edition. It is one of over thirty thousand works of art in the Museum’s collection of Greek and Roman art.

To recap, the singer wore a red lace Alaïa bodysuit with matching gloves and shoes for her breathtaking photoshoot.

However, for Rihanna, the difference between this year’s presence and last year’s appearance is more than just a mere absence; she is now juggling a completely new role: that of a mother. Early in April, the trendy singer opened up to the publication about her dissatisfaction with typical maternity clothes.

Rihanna told Vogue Magazine that when she found out she was pregnant she thought there was no way she was going shopping in a maternity aisle. “I’m sorry—it’s too much fun to get dressed up. I’m not going to let that part disappear because my body is changing, ” she said.

With her stunning appearance, the Grammy winner hopes to inspire other expectant mothers.