Virtual Fundraising concert planned for St. Vincent & the Grenadines

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), Nicole Dyer-Griffith’s O2N Foundation, and OMG Media are planning a virtual fundraising concert to assist the volcano-ravaged St. Vincent and the Grenadines on May 23rd.

Over a dozen major artists are slated to participate including Rihanna, Sean Paul, Nicki Minaj, Buju Banton, Koffee, Dwayne Bravo, Usain Bolt, Alison Hinds and others.

The concert will also feature messages from the heads of Governments from several Caribbean countries, including the SVG, Grenada, and Trinidad and Tobago.

During Wednesday’s virtual meeting, the leadership announced the concert.

Head of Development Cooperation Resource Mobilisation Unit, Lisa Taylor-Stone said the OECS launched the “Stronger Together” campaign on April 12 to raise funds for the SVG.

