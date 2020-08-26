Jamaica News: The Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA), through its Children and Family Support Unit (CFSU), is currently hosting a Virtual Camp and Back-to-School Extravaganza for children in State care and vulnerable children within CFSU, aged 12 to 17.

The Zoom summer camp is being held virtually, in observance of the Government’s COVID-19 social-distancing guidelines. It will run from Monday, August 24 to 29, under the theme ‘Zooming in on an Improved ME’.

Children’s Officer assigned to the CPFSA, Carolyn Beckford, said that the main focus of the camp is to reinforce positive self-expression and etiquette, as well as enhance the participants’ ability to express themselves verbally and nonverbally, through various art forms.

“Summer Camp 2020 will give over 40 children an opportunity to identify, own and express their feelings in a manner deemed acceptable by society amidst challenging situations, despite their gender,” she said.

According to Miss Beckford, the participants will also have the opportunity to examine various forms of negative feelings/behaviours, and explore alternatives on how to select positive responses to negative internal and external factors.

The daily opening sessions will begin with the facilitators outlining the camp’s proceedings, schedule, rules, expectations, questions and answers. This will be followed by presenters engaging the participants in activities that are practical, real life and fun- filled. The participants will be exposed to activities in art and craft, dance, storytelling and etiquette.

She also pointed out that as the country continues to grapple with the coronavirus (COVID-19), they will also be exposed to prevention strategies for back-to-school.

Established in 2009, the CFSU provides intervention pertinent to the needs of vulnerable children and their families and is seen as an alternative programme that prevents children from being placed in State care.

Source: JIS News