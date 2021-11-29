Virgil Abloh, Louis Vuitton Menswear Artistic Director, Dies at 41

Virgil Abloh’s untimely death has sent shockwaves throughout social media as members of the fashion world, fans, and many of the renowned designer’s celebrity friends have begun to react to the tragic news.

On Sunday (Nov. 28) morning, a statement appeared on the Off-White CEO’s Instagram page announcing the 41-year-old, who famously blended high-fashion with streetwear, had died after battling a rare form of cancer called cardiac angiosarcoma.

Louis Vuitton, the French fashion house where Abloh served as the men’s artistic director, released an official statement from chairman Berard Arnault via Twitter.

According to the statement, Abloh elected to keep his cancer private after being diagnosed in 2019, undergoing treatments while continuing to work as one of the fashion industry’s leading voices.

Abloh founded the fashion house Off-White in 2012, serving as CEO until his death.

Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton bought a majority stake in Off-White last year. In July, Abloh took on a position at LVMH that allowed him to work across the group’s 75 brands, becoming the most powerful Black executive in the history of the premiere luxury group.