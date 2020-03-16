Viral Video Lands Jamaican Potential Jail Time

A 42 year old Jamaican man was charged with overstaying his spousal permit when he appeared in court in the Bahamas Friday.

Omar Waldorf who appeared in court was ordered to pay $3000 USD or spend 8 months in jail. This judgment came days after a viral video emerged in which he was seen bragging about being able to get his and his wife cars’ licensed while a Bahamian and another Jamaican were having a hard time doing so.

According to the prosecution, immigration officers went to a complex to check the legal status of the residents, he was unable to produce any legal document on his status.

He was taken to the detention centre checks were made and it was discovered that his resident spousal permit had expired on January 30, 2018 and was not renewed.