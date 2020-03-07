Viral Video Dismissed by SSP Lindsay

Latest Jamaica News: Senior Superintendent Stephanie Lindsay, head of the Jamaica Constabulary Force Corporate Communications Unit, moved to clarify false claims that are circulating on social media in relation to a vessel, which docked at the Victoria Pier in Kingston, was being used to smuggle a group of Asians into Jamaica. Lindsay said the individuals in the video are crew members of a ship which docked in the harbour.

We advise that there is no need for persons to be concerned. What they saw is a life boat that came off a boat that has been docked in the harbour since February 24 and the nationalities on that boat (are) Filipinos, Russians, Ukrainian and Bulgarian.”

She said checks made with the head of border security, Assistant Commissioner of Police Ronald Anderson, revealed that “it was not unusual for them, from time to time, to come off that vessel and to come inland to get supplies” and that was the case when the video was captured.

