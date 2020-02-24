Violence Producer Killed in Flankers in Montego Bay

One man who the St James police say was a violence producer was shot and killed, and another man taken into custody in connection with his death, along Corbet Drive in Flankers, on Saturday morning, February 22.

The deceased has been identified as Tianando Hood, otherwise called ” Toby” unemployed of Corbet drive also in Flankers.

Reports are that about 7; 00 a.m., two men approached wood and opened fire hitting him several times, before walking from the scene.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, wood was rushed to hospital where he was pounced dead. Following an investigation, the suspect was arrested.