Viola Davis says playing Annalise Keating is the ‘highlight of her life’

Viola Davis was among the honorees at the second African American Film Critics Association TV Honors on Saturday.

Davis was awarded best actress at the virtual celebration for her role in “How to Get Away with Murder.”

“I am truly grateful for the experience … to create a character that meant so much to so many people, but especially my people … because I am trying to the best of my ability to honor our community, our humanity and our beauty through this character … This has been the highlight of my life,” she said.

John Legend, Sterling K. Brown and “Pose” director Janet Mock were also honored.

Source: Page Six