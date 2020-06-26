Vince Carter announced retirement after record 22 NBA seasons

After 22 seasons in the National Basketball Association (NBA) and with eight teams, Vince Carter made his retirement official on Thursday, June 25, 2020, on his podcast that his.

“I’m officially done playing basketball professionally,” Carter said in a podcast hosted by the Ringer and the Atlanta Hawks, the team he played for the past two years. “I’ll play at home.”

The 43-year-old, Carter had said many times over the course of this season that this would be his last in the NBA, 22-year career, the longest in league history, has come to an end.

Carter became the first NBA player to appear in four different decades.

Carter appeared in 1,541 NBA games, behind only Robert Parish (1,611) and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (1,560) on the league’s all-time list. He started his career with Toronto, then played for New Jersey, Orlando, Phoenix, Dallas, Memphis, Sacramento, and spent his final two seasons with Atlanta.

Drafted fifth overall out of North Carolina in the 1998 draft, “Vinsanity” captured Rookie of the Year honors with the Toronto Raptors, who swapped with the Golden State Warriors for him on draft night. He spent the first seven seasons of his career in Toronto until a trade halfway through the 2004-05 season took him to the New Jersey Nets.

Carter’s rise to stardom hit the next stratosphere when he won the 2000 Slam Dunk Contest in emphatic fashion.