Vilma Curtis Missing, from St James

Fifty-four-year-old Vilma Curtis of Bogue Hill, New Ramble, St. James has been missing since Thursday, March 24.

She is of dark complexion, stout build and about 165 centimetres (5 feet 5 inches) tall.

Reports from the Montego Bay Police are that about 6:00 p.m., Curtis was last seen in her community— wearing a silk romper and a pair of pink flip flop slippers. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Vilma Curtis is being asked to contact the Montego Bay Police at 876-684-9080, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.