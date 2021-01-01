Video: Showing off a gun
Police will almost surely be taking an interest in this young man who was seen in a viral video showing off what appeared to be an M-16 machine gun, while dancing to a popular dance hall tune. Several other youths sitting around could well also attract 5tthe interest of the police.
Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]
Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us