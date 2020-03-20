Video: Security Guard allegedly gets insane and held Customers Hostage in Montego Bay

A security guard is now under police guard following a weapon-involved frenzy at the Passport, Immigration & Citizenship Office located at Overton Plaza in Montego Bay St. James.

The incident occurred at about 11 a.m. today, March 19, 2020, where it is reported that the security guard drew his weapon, which was described as a Glock pistol, and pointed it in the direction of several clients who were being serviced.

When Mckoy’s News interviewed a patron who went to collect her passport, she gave this description of the scene:

“He was behaving boisterously, hurling abusive languages at persons conducting business at the office; I was so scared and petrified when I saw the person that was put in charge to protect us was being abusive to us. The scene could have ended tragically if it was not for the Lord—who we could say, intervened and allowed him to not fire that gun.”

Following the incident in the PICA office; the security guard left the office and travelled to the lower level of the building where he allegedly entered a pharmacy on the property, consumed multiple prescription drugs and barricaded himself inside the store.

Security Guard allegedly gets insane and held Customers Hostage

The police were notified of the episode and were quickly on the scene where they were able to extract the assailant. He was arrested and taken to the Cornwall Regional Hospital for medical attention, where he is now being held under police guard.

While on the scene, Gerald Chambers, who is the PNP Caretaker for the area, is calling on the Firearm Licensing Authority (FLA) to take special caution when vetting and issuing weapons to private holders.

He states: “The authority should conduct proper screening of persons they are issuing firearms to; this could be a death scene if he had shot someone.”

The police are also following up with further investigation.

 

Alan Lewin – News Reporter 

