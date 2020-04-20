Video: Massive Fire on Barnett Street, Montego Bay

Amidst the surge in Jamaica’s COVID-19 cases (now at 196), the fire department of Montego Bay has its work cut out at this time.

There has been a massive fire on Barnett Street, Montego Bay since 8 pm this evening which started at Nana’s Bargain Store.

Firefighters from the Montego Bay Fire Department, members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force and members of the Jamaica Defense Force are currently on location.

Multiple businesses are being affected by the raging fire, however, Nana’s store is the center of the blaze. Members of the Chinese community are also on location as Nana’s is operated by a Chinese owner.

It is reported that some street vendors lost all their wares as a bar downstairs the building where they store their items were destroyed by the fire. These vendors were seen crying.

Mckoy’s News met up with Andre Hilton (PNP candidate for the area) who expressed his sadness at the destructions done by the fire.

All vehicular traffic heading down Barnett Street must divert unto Fustic Road as the area is completely blocked.