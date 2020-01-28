Video: Massive Earthquake shook Jamaica

Massive Earthquake shook Jamaica
Breaking News: here are reports of a Massive Earthquake that Jamaica earlier today.

The magnitude of 7.3 was felt between Jamaica and the Cayman Islands and no reports of damage.

It lasted for more than 30 seconds and have people running outside the building.

McKoy’s News spoke with students from UWI Mona and Montego Bay Community College who stated that they were traumatized and were reportedly scampering from their classrooms. There are reports that people around Jamaica, hurriedly vacate buildings.

 

More info later.

