Video: Candle Light Vigil for Jovian Peterkin

Man Tore in Half, During Motor Vehicle Accident in Mobay
Latest Jamaica News, Montego Bay (McKoy’s News): Scores of family members and friends attended a candlelight vigil for Jovian Peterkin which was held on Sunday, February 2, 2020,  in front of G.E. Special Snack Wholesale and Retail along Barnett Street in Montego Bay.

 

Peterkin’s body was torn in half following his involvement in a motor vehicle accident along with four other persons including a female. The accident occurred along a section of the Barnett Street main road, in Montego Bay, St James at around 3 am on Saturday morning, January 25.

On reaching the vicinity of Salvation Army building along Barnett Street, the driver, Jamoy Brown lost control of the vehicle which crashed into the side of the Ringo Haberdashery building.

The vehicle then sprung, and skidded across the road and again crashed into a large JPS utility pole, resulting in Peterkin being thrown out to the post, cut in half and he died on the spot.

The driver of the vehicle left the scene and later turned himself in to the police.

