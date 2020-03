Detectives attached to the Canine Division arm of the Jamaica Constabulary Force, seized a large quantity of ganja, during a routine operation at a wharf in Kingston, on Tuesday, March 17.

Reports from the Narcotics police are that about 12:30 a.m., on Sunday, the container, which was destined for an address in the United States of America, was searched, and a false compartment found.

During a search of the false compartment on Tuesday, they discovered 236 parcels of ganja weighing approximately 701 pounds.

No one was arrested in connection with the seizure.