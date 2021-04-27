Vetter throws world lead 91.50m in Offenburg, Germany

The 2017 world javelin champion Johannes Vetter from Germany sent his spear well beyond the 90-metre line in Offenburg on Saturday, April 24, 2021.

Vetter, who last year moved to No.2 on the world all-time list, opened his account with 86.12m then improved with each of his next four throws: 87.59m, 88.21m and 88.32m before launching his best effort, 91.50m, in round five. He rounded out his series with 87.12m.

The 28-year-old German so far is the only thrower to eclipse the 90 metre-line this year. He moved Indian record holder Neeraj Chopra (88.07m NR and SB) to the No. 2 position in World season rankings.

Last year Vetter came within one metre of the Czech’s Jan Zelezny world record of 98.48m with an amazing 97.76m at Kamila Skolimowska Memorial in Chorzow.

