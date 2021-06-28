Vetter returns with 93.59m in Kuortane

Germany’s Johannes Vetter made his comeback by throwing 93.59m to win the javelin at the Kuortane Games – a World Athletics Continental Tour Bronze meeting – in Finland on Saturday, June 26.

The 2017 world champion’s last competition had been the European Athletics Team Championships Super League in Silesia, where he retired after two throws (of 94.24m and 96.29m) having experienced some discomfort in his adductor.

Back in action in Kuortane, the 28-year-old opened with 88.96m before improving to 93.59m in the second round. He then passed his third attempt and fouled on his fourth and fifth before also passing the final round.

Vetter has now thrown beyond 91 metres in six consecutive competitions this season, with his best being that 96.29m recorded in Silesia.

Trinidad and Tobago’s 2012 Olympic champion Keshorn Walcott threw 89.12m in the second round to finish runner-up ahead of India’s Commonwealth champion Neeraj Chopra who recorded a best of 86.79m, also in the second round.