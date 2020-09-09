Veteran Artiste Midnight Rider Teams up with Red Robin Productions for New Album

New Zealand based production label Red Robin Productions has teamed up with Reggae artiste Winston “Midnight Rider” Powell to add more hits to his extensive catalogue. “Midnight Riders Meet Naram Riddim” is a 10-track album which will officially be released on all online platforms in September 2020.

“We wanted to work with Winston because he had an epic catalogue of over 30 singles and

almost all of them were stand out 80’s songs. His lyrics from the 80’s were often street level

lyrics which we wanted to replicate in the modern era,” expressed producer Red Robin.

This project has been years in the making, after the label connected with the artiste and worked back and forth on the recording process from a distance.

“The album was the culmination of five years of work, we hope the impact of its success in the first month will lead to Winston touring Europe, the US and the Pacific where we continually have requests for him,” the producer added.

With a career dating back to the 1980s, the artiste has gained notoriety on the music scene

throughout the years, with his standout rhythms and infectious voice. His past hits include

“Clash In A Rhythm”, “Worries In The Dance”, “Haul And Pull Up”, “Taxi”, “Ram It Again” and “Why Oh Why.” In 2018, he released “Bobby Was A Gangster” with the label, which is also featured on the new album and has brought in great reviews.

“It is a good feeling to know that after 30 years, the world is getting to hear the Midnight Riders as they should have a long time ago,” the artiste expressed, “I’m up in age but I’m just hoping for the best going forward, it is better late than never.”

Plans are in place for even more projects, with another album already in the works. Singles are also slated to be released from this current album, with DJ cuts and dub versions. The artiste is hoping to also hit the road in the near future.

“Hopefully after COVID-19, I will be able to do a tour but in the meantime, I will just continue to create and release more music and cut dubs,” he said.