Verzuz battle between Ashanti & Keyshia Cole postponed After Ashanti tested Positive for Covid-19

Verzuz postponed Saturday night’s battle between Ashanti and Keyshia Cole after Ashanti tested positive for COVID-19.

On Saturday night, Ashanti shared on Instagram that she had tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the event.

“Hey y’all I can’t believe I’m saying this but I tested positive for COVID-19,” the singer wrote. “I’m ok and not in any pain. I’m actually down to do the Verzuz from my house… we’re trying to figure it all out!!!”

Under an hour later, Verzuz revealed their decision to postpone the battle, writing: “Unfortunately, we have to postpone tonight’s @Ashanti vs @KeyshiaCole #VERZUZ. Ashanti tested positive for COVID-19 beforehand, and we cannot put anyone at risk in the process. First time this has struck us so close to showtime. We apologize to our incredible audience!

Get well soon, Ashanti. Wear a mask, stay inside, and take COVID-19 seriously. It’s truly affecting our community.”

Verzuz was created by Timbaland and Swizz Beatz during the COVID-19 pandemic. The web series puts two hip-hop or R&B stars head-to-head as they play through their respective discographies during a three-hour session. Some of Verzuz’s most notable battles include Teddy Riley and Babyface, Erykah Badu and Jill Scott, Brandy and Monica, Ludacris and Nelly and Young Jeezy and Gucci Mane.