Versuz battle between Ashanti & Keyshia Cole postpones again

Ashanti and Keyshia Cole’s VERZUZ battle, originally scheduled for December 12 before being moved to Saturday, January 9, has been postponed again.

A statement from the event organizers cites the unstable events in Washington D.C. and the rising COVID-19 numbers as reasons for postponement.

An exact date has yet to be announced; the rescheduled VERZUZ will be apparently go back to being held remotely.

The first time Ashanti and Keyshia Cole’s VERZUZ battle was postponed, it was because Ashanti contracted COVID-19.

E-40 and Too $hort instead held a “Legends of the Bay” face-off in December.