Vershon ends feud with Jahmeil; signs deal with Warner Music

After a bitter lyrical salvo with former arch-nemesis Jahmiel, recording artiste Vershon has embarked on a new chapter in his career. The ‘Inna Real Life’ hitmaker and Jahmiel recently set aside their rivalry for the greater good of the genre.

Vershon says the move was initiated by Jahmiel and shows growth and maturity.

“Dancehall is a very competitive sport, and at times, our egos will get the best of us. We all make missteps in life because no one is perfect but what is more important is recognizing them, and getting to a place where we can become selfless and do what is right, not just for ourselves but also for those who see us as mentors.” – Vershon explained.

Since the truce, the two not only had civil discourse but also recently worked on a collaborative effort set for release later this year.

Meanwhile, with a newly minted distribution deal from Warner Music (UK) through Britain’s Saint Music / Parlophone, Vershon is set to release an EP on March 5 titled, ‘Only One’.

The project showcases the artiste masterfully balancing his credibility with an international pop sound that traverses between the United Kingdom and the Caribbean.

This will mark the entertainer’s first major project since signing. Consisting of six tracks, the compilation is executively produced by British hitmakers ‘FaNaTix’ with distribution courtesy of Warner ADA. The project is currently available for preorder on all major digital platforms.

Vershon is currently overseas finalizing plans for the project.