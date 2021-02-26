Vershon ends feud with Jahmeil; signs deal with Warner Music

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

After a bitter lyrical salvo with former arch-nemesis Jahmiel, recording artiste Vershon has embarked on a new chapter in his career. The ‘Inna Real Life’ hitmaker and Jahmiel recently set aside their rivalry for the greater good of the genre.

Vershon says the move was initiated by Jahmiel and shows growth and maturity.

“Dancehall is a very competitive sport, and at times, our egos will get the best of us. We all make missteps in life because no one is perfect but what is more important is recognizing them, and getting to a place where we can become selfless and do what is right, not just for ourselves but also for those who see us as mentors.” – Vershon explained.

Since the truce, the two not only had civil discourse but also recently worked on a collaborative effort set for release later this year.

Meanwhile, with a newly minted distribution deal from Warner Music (UK) through Britain’s Saint Music / Parlophone, Vershon is set to release an EP on March 5 titled, ‘Only One’.

The project showcases the artiste masterfully balancing his credibility with an international pop sound that traverses between the United Kingdom and the Caribbean.

This will mark the entertainer’s first major project since signing. Consisting of six tracks, the compilation is executively produced by British hitmakers ‘FaNaTix’ with distribution courtesy of Warner ADA. The project is currently available for preorder on all major digital platforms.

Vershon is currently overseas finalizing plans for the project.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Related Posts

Recent Posts

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....