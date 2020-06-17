Venus Williams Celebrates her 40th Birthday Today

Venus Williams, who turns 40 on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, became the first African American player, male or female, to reach No. 1 on February 25, 2002, and she has the most wins of anyone against sister Serena.

The American has won seven Grand Slam titles, 14 Grand Slam doubles titles and five Olympic medals.

The older of the two Williams sisters at 14-year-old Venus made her professional debut on October 31, 1994, at the Bank of the West Classic in Oakland, Calif. In her first match, she beat the No. 58-ranked player in the world at the time, Shaun Stafford, 6-3, 6-4. Even more amazingly, she nearly beat No. 2-ranked Arantxa Sanchez-Vicario in the second round, racing to a 6-2, 3-1 lead before the Spaniard rallied to win, 2-6, 6-3, 6-0.

Venus seems ageless—she’s been everything from teenage prodigy to thriving thirty-something. And it shows in her Grand Slam results: as a 17-year-old at the 1997 US Open, she played a 16-year-old Martina Hingis in the youngest major women’s final in the Open Era; and as a 36-year-old at the 2017 Australian Open, she played her 35-year-old sister Serena is the oldest major women’s final in the Open Era.

Despite the autoimmune disease Sjögren syndrome, which she has been battling for years, despite opponents who could now easily pass as her daughters, and despite diverse business interests alongside the court, Williams will continue her career after the coronavirus break. How well-trained she is, viewers can marvel on the social networks when Venus and Serena persistently present their fitness program.