Veneta Brown Killed in Montpellier

The Anchovy police in St James has commenced a probe into the murder of a woman, who was shot and killed at her home in Montpellier community.

She has been identified as 38-year-old, Veneta Brown, a Maintenance Worker of Red Ground, also in Montpellier.

Reports are that about 7:15 pm, Brown was at home with other family members when armed men kicked the door to the house open, and shot her multiple times.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, Brown was discovered suffering from gunshot wounds and was rushed to the Cornwall Regional Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.