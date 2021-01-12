Vendor Shot to Death Outside Charles Gordon Market, in Mobay

The Barnett Street police in Montego Bay,St James, have commenced an investigation surrounding the shooting death of a male vendor, at the Charles Gordon market circle, on Saturday afternoon.

The deceased has been identified as 48-year-old Vincent Ball, farmer/ vendor of Cold Spring district, in Garlands, St James.

Reports are that, shortly after 7:30pm, ball who had just finished selling his ground provision at the market, went inside a supermarket at 7a Market Circle, to purchase some supermarket items.

When he was finished shopping, he came back outside and was sheltering from the rain, when he was approached by a man who brandished a handgun, and opened fire hitting him multiple times.

The gunman escaped from the scene on foot, while Ball was transported to the Cornwall Regional Hospital by the police, where he was pronounced dead.