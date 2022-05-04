Vendor Shot Dead, Three Others Wounded in Montego Bay

One man was shot dead and three others wounded, in downtown Montego Bay on Tuesday night, May 4.

The deceased has so far been identified only ‘Qwenga’, from Rockford in Kingston.

According to the Barnett Street police, a group of male vendors operating between the Stand Street and Lower Market Street intersection were at their stalls shortly after 10:00 p.m. when a gunman pounced on them.

Three of the vendors were struck during the shooting.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, the victims were transported to Cornwall Regional Hospital, where one vendor was pronounced dead and the other victims admitted in critical condition.

 

