Vendor Shot and Killed in Seaview Gardens

A man was shot and killed in Seaview Gardens, Kingston, on Sunday, March 26.
The deceased has been identified as 59-year-old Donovan Collins, a vendor of Maple View Road in Kingston 11.
Reports are that about 11:00am, residents in the community heard loud explosions which sounded like gunshots and went to investigate.
On their arrival at the location, Collins was discovered lying in a pool of blood with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body.
The police were summoned and upon arrival, the scene was processed and Collins body removed to the morgue for post mortem examination.