Vendor Killed, Another Injured in St Mary

A man was shot dead, and another man injured, following an attack by a gunman in Annotto Bay, St Mary on Wednesday night (June 1).

Dead is Victor Brown, 32, of Bottom Bay in the parish.

According to Annotto Bay police, Brown was at his stall at 7:30 p.m., when he was pounced upon by a lone gunman who opened fire, hitting him, before fleeing the scene on foot. During the attack, another man was shot and injured.

Brown collapsed after running from his stall onto the main road.

Brown was pronounced dead at hospital, while the second man was admitted in serious but stable condition.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Lyrically Badd - We Up Now (Official Music Video)​

Nuh Frighten by Rhemii Ice (Audio Visual) 2022​

Smokey - Take The Pain (Official Video)

Rhemii Ice Recording Artiste

Chikie Grainz - Dreams Like Me (Official Video)

Di Energy by Minx (Audio Visual Dancehall 2022)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com