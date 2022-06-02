Vendor Killed, Another Injured in St Mary

A man was shot dead, and another man injured, following an attack by a gunman in Annotto Bay, St Mary on Wednesday night (June 1).

Dead is Victor Brown, 32, of Bottom Bay in the parish.

According to Annotto Bay police, Brown was at his stall at 7:30 p.m., when he was pounced upon by a lone gunman who opened fire, hitting him, before fleeing the scene on foot. During the attack, another man was shot and injured.

Brown collapsed after running from his stall onto the main road.

Brown was pronounced dead at hospital, while the second man was admitted in serious but stable condition.