Vendor Gunned Down in Kingston

The Kingston Central police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of a vendor, along East Queens Street in Kingston, on Wednesday, July 19.
The deceased has been identified as 48-year-old Kurt Henry, otherwise called ‘Belty’ , vendor of Paradise Street in Kingston 16.
Reports by the police are that about 4:40pm, Henry was walking along the roadway when he was accosted by two men armed with handguns.
The men opened fire hitting Henry multiple times before fleeing the scene on foot.
The police were summoned and upon arrival, Henry was discovered suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.