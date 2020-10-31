Vendor feels COVID-19 pinch at Lucea Market

News Reporter- Alan Lewin: Maud Campbell is one of the oldest vendors selling at the Stanhope

market in Lucea, Hanover. She has been there since Market started

several decades ago.

Over the years, she has used the money she earned to feed herself and

her family, and also to give a helping hand to the needy.

However, since the COVID-19 outbreak she has been having things very

difficult. I am having things very hard since the COVID-19 outbreak. All

my sales went downhill. What make it worse is the fact that the Hanover

Municipal Corporation have padlocked the gate nearest to where most of

my customers pass when entering the market.” She was referring to the

closure of one of the entrance gate to the market, which makes it easier

for authorities to monitor protocols and guidelines, and to see that all

incoming customers wear a mask and get their hands sanitized.

Miss Campbell is popular among customers who travell from all over the

parish to come and shop for several hard to get items. Some of her

stocks include: rat traps, graters, lamp wicks, lampshades,

Rosemary bush, Molasses, liquid floor polish, Dutch pots, coal stoves, brooms,

slippers and even some vegetables and ground provision. “I lost many

customers, by the people taking a next route, and I hope very shortly this

gate will open so that I can start earning again, if this gate was open I

would make a lot more money than what I am making now, things are

really bad,” said Miss Campbell, while showing us the gate that was

padlocked.

Miss Campbell is not the only one affected by the closure of

the gate. Other vendors are also affected. One woman who did not want

to be named said she was facing losses in income because customers

did not pass her way anymore.