Vendor Charged With Unlawful Wounding

Jamaica News: Lawmen attached to the Kingston Central Division have charged 24-year-old Aisha Armstrong, vendor of Jobs Lane, Spanish Town, St. Catherine on Tuesday, October 27.

Reports are that on Friday, October 23 about 3:30 p..m., the Complainant was attempting to board a bus at the JUTC Bus Terminal on South Parade, Kingston CSO when Armstrong allegedly used a scissors to inflict a wound to the complainant’s back. The complainant was transported to hospital where he was admitted. The Lawmen were alerted and Armstrong was arrested and charged with Unlawful Wounding and Being Armed with an Offensive Weapon.

His court date is being finalized.

