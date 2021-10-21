Vector Control Heightens In St. Elizabeth

The St. Elizabeth Health Department has stepped up mosquito eradication activities in the parish.

Speaking at Thursday’s (October 14) monthly meeting of the St. Elizabeth Municipal Corporation, Chief Public Health Inspector for the parish, Everod Lewis, said that fogging was carried out across 16 communities.

The areas included Barbary Hall, Stonefield, Watchwell, Alpart, Treasure Beach, Maggotty, Dry River, New Holland, Crawford, Dalintober, Newcombe Valley, Sellington, Lewis Town, Fyffes Pen, Cotterwood and Shrewsbury.

“We continue right across the parish and… the councillors have pointed out some additional areas that need attention, and those will be addressed,” Mr. Lewis said.

He noted that health-education activities are ongoing as it relates to vector control.

“We continue to pass on information to persons with whom we come into contact over the period, and it is ongoing,” Mr. Lewis said.

In the meantime, he said the parish’s Aedes index stands at 13 per cent, which is a three-point increase when compared to the previous month. He indicated that the inclement weather had created some challenges for the vector-control workers, but the work continues.

“We have been engaged right across the parish and we have been doing our premises inspections. When we compared in terms of the number of premises inspected last month, there is a reduction [this month] but we are moving forward to make sure that we step up as it relates to home inspections,” he added.